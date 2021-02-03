A lack of full-time principal positions is one of the PEI Home and School Federation’s foremost concerns. The federation wants at least one full-time principal and a 0.5 vice-principal assigned to all schools.
“The responsibilities and administrative workload of a principal with 200 students or less can be similar to a school of 500,” Heather Mullen, Mount Stewart resident and president of the Home and School Federation, said.
Currently, aside from supplementary COVID-19 staffing, schools with a population under 200 students are given an allotment of 0.85 of a full-time administrator position.
This means principals are expected to act as an administrator 70 per cent of the time and teach 30 per cent of the time. Vice-principals are expected to act as an administrator 15 per cent of the time and teach 85 per cent of the time.
Mary Kendrick is principal of Mount Stewart Consolidated which has an enrollment of 188 students.
“I believe it is imperative the principal be available immediately 100 per cent of the time, to handle any situation that arises, especially an emergency,” Ms Kendrick said.
“No matter what the population of the school, administrators are expected to ensure the school is a safe environment, be managers of the school building, oversee staff, be instructional leaders, ensure a culture of learning, promote a positive, caring school culture, develop communication between home and school, attend meetings, and so much more.”
She said administrators have also been expected to take on a stronger role in ensuring emotional and social well-being of students and in ensuring physical well-being of students by promoting physical activity and overseeing projects such as breakfast and snack programs.
“Administrators cannot fulfill these roles with the teaching assignments they presently have.”
“I also believe it is imperative that the vice-principal be present a minimum of 50 per cent of the time to support the principal and handle all situations that may arise on the chance the principal is already engaged.”
If the federation’s requests are met, 19 of 56 Island schools would see an increase in administrator staff allotment. All but two of these are located in Kings and Prince Counties.
John Munro is the principal of Belfast Consolidated School.
Mr Munro said he enjoys teaching and connecting with students and so does the school’s vice-principal, Michelle Van Colen.
“It’s why we wanted to be in the profession,” he said.
But he welcomes the Home and School Federation’s resolution and advocacy work.
“It recognizes the work we do as administrators, as well as the ever increasing workload we face,” Mr Munro said, referring to the resolution.
The population of his school has grown from 96 students in 2016 to 132 today.
“We would love to have the extra time to support our work with administrative chores and more professional development time to plan for our staff,” he said.
Ms Mullen said the Minister of Education has been aware of the resolution and request since September but she is not sure if there are any concrete plans for government to set these targets.
Norbert Carpenter, the PSB Acting Director, said in an email statement to The Graphic that the Public Schools Branch would support a motion to increase administrative time for administrators if deemed necessary, but would want to ensure schools have the necessary number of teachers to maintain current pupil-teacher ratios.
