Lobster prices are higher than ever as the 2021 season draws to a close, says the chair of the PEI Lobster Marketing Board.
Charlie McGeoghegan said prices increased $2 last week and $1 the week before. Many buyers are now paying $10 per pound for canners and $11 for markets, though some are paying a dollar less apiece.
“We’re pleasantly surprised. We knew there was a lot of demand all spring,” Mr McGeoghegan said. “At a lot of harbours the catch has dropped off a bit, but there’s still a huge demand so that’s why buyers are fighting over the product that’s available.”
However, prices were down around $6.50 and $7.50 for much of the season after dropping in mid-May. He said there have been discussions with buyers about a retroactive settlement to compensate fishers for that period.
“It’s been a lot more successful (this year) for Island fishers. Prices are in line with where they should be based on the expenses in the business,” Mr McGeoghegan said. “Most guys are happy with the way things went.”
With the season being extended until July 3 after the four-day delay at the start, he said some will fish until the last day and others won’t. The catch is dropping at some harbours because lobsters are molting but other wharves continue to see heavy catches.
“With the price where it is, I think a lot of guys will hang in until the end as long as the catch holds out.”
Jerry Gavin, executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors’ Association, said the combination of huge demand and catches going down is creating the high prices. He said the fishers deserve that after a rough 2020 season with a late start and quotas.
He said it was a great season for the processors as well, with an adequate labour force.
“From the labour perspective you’re always short, but it’s much better than last year,” Mr Gavin said. “The market is strong, which is good for processors.”
He said landings this year could surpass 2009, which was a record year with more than 22 million pounds caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.