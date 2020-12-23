A vacant house in Lower Montague was damaged in an early-morning fire last Tuesday.
Terry-Lynn MacKenzie and her mom Sadie MacKenzie own the house which is next door to Ms MacKenzie’s home and hair salon.
Terry-Lynn had hoped to renovate the interior of the house and rent it. Now she isn’t sure what will happen. The property was insured but she said it likely won’t cover reconstruction.
Montague Fire Department dispatched four trucks to the scene around 12:30 am, according to Chief Tom MacLeod.
“The wall was burnt up and there was some smoke damage,” Mr MacLeod said. “It didn’t take long to put it out.”
Terry-Lynn said she didn’t realize the structure was on fire until the trucks showed up. She suspects someone driving by or a neighbour reported it.
The Fire Marshall’s Office investigated and determined the cause was accidental. An electrical fault in a circuit contributed to the fire.
Later in the afternoon, Tuesday, when some construction workers were inspecting the damage, they realized the fire was starting up again and firefighters were called back to the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
