A 20-year-old male was taken into police custody on New Year’s Eve after shots were fired on Dromore Road in the Pisquid area.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said police received a call at 10 pm from an unknown person in a rural area.
Kings and Queens District RCMP both responded, located a female in the woods and safely removed her. She was not shot, but suffered minor scrapes from the trees.
RCMP seized two firearms and ammunition from the suspect’s home and located spent casings outside.
The suspect was released on New Year’s Day and will face several firearms charges in court on January 11 in Charlottetown.
