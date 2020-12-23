This Christmas season was made more special after a pair of local art collectors discovered a painting from 62 years ago by renowned Island artist Henry Purdy that is in fact the first work he had ever sold.
Mr Purdy, who lives in Parkdale and has the Order of Canada and Order of PEI, had sold the painting in 1958 to a New York resident by the name of Mr Gates. It had been in American hands ever since until fate intervened in November.
Georgetown native Joe Martell, who now lives in Charlottetown, came across the painting for sale online. Although there was no way of knowing if the claim was true, he and his partner Rick Smith decided to buy it from the New Jersey seller anyway.
Titled Restful Cove, the painting depicts Herring Cove, a fishing village near Halifax, where Mr Purdy lived at the time. He completed it in 1955 and it sold three years later at an exhibition of his work in Ship Harbour, NS. It’s one of only three known works he completed before moving to PEI. He has one and Mr Smith and Mr Martell have the other two.
When the pair received the painting, it came with a hand-written note sent by the gallery owner to Mr Gates. Not only that, it still had the original frame, which Mr Purdy had found in an abandoned house.
The buyers contacted Mr Purdy, and he quickly authenticated the piece as the real deal.
It was in fairly good shape, although Mr Purdy did some minor restoration work to it free of charge.
He told The Graphic he was surprised and excited to see Restful Cove in the flesh after all these years.
“To have them actually bring it back to Charlottetown and on the Island, it was a real thrill. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Herring Cove was one of my favourite places to paint.”
It also brought back memories of when he sold the piece. He recalled going out for lunch with the owner of the gallery when she gave him the cheque. Each of those early pieces was listed for $45.
“That was an even bigger thrill, back then,” he said. “It was a big deal. What made it very exciting to me was the person wasn’t even a Canadian who had bought the painting.”
Mr Purdy, now 83, started drawing for fun at age 10. But he never designed a career in art. That began to change in high school when he took an art class for two years.
“That’s what got me through high school, because it sure wasn’t chemistry and trigonometry.”
His art teacher suggested he apply for a scholarship at the Nova Scotia College of Art. He got one and decided to give it a try, since it wasn’t costing him anything.
Mr Purdy moved to PEI in 1958 to start an art department at CFCY TV. He kept painting and began teaching art in 1964. He wasn’t a starving artist for long - he said people have often asked his wife, Gertie, over the years, “Yes, but what does he do for a living?”
Although his paintings have earned him a living and he’s done many commissioned portraits over the years - from people to hamsters to horses - the top priority has always been his own enjoyment.
“I’m not trying to paint pretty pictures. I’m getting the self-satisfaction out of exploring - things that are in my backyard, things that are around when my wife and I go for walks. You can’t be a Maritimer and ignore the water. The rivers on the Island, there’s so many places that are intriguing.”
Paint isn’t the only medium he works with. The Purdys’ backyard is filled with his metal sculptures and he also released a book of PEI sketches in 1981.
Mr Purdy has lost count of how many paintings he’s done over the decades, but they number in the hundreds. He has painted portraits of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr Martell said the depth and shadowing is what he appreciates about Mr Purdy’s work.
“When you look at it, it’s almost like you’re looking out a window. You could literally open the door and walk into the painting. You can definitely see the change in his style over the years. You can see 60 years of experience,” he said. “You or I could walk by that area in Herring Cove and not think twice about it. He saw enough to think, ‘This needs to be captured.’ It’s the same thing with his work today.”
Mr Martell and Mr Smith now own five of Mr Purdy’s paintings, including another of his early works, called Backyards.
The painting was left behind in Nova Scotia and when his parents' house was cleaned out, it was discovered. “It’s only the third example of his Nova Scotia works that he knows exists. I’m sure there’s more, but he has no knowledge of it,” Mr Martell said.
“It’s going to look terrific, and of course we’ve got the other one which is exactly the same size from the same period, so they will definitely complement each other.”
It’s an experience all three men, who had not met previously, will cherish.
“We’ve both known of Henry Purdy for 25 years. But I met him the first time last week at my front door.”
