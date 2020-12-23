Caeman MacDonald is pleased to see so many memorial buoys on the trap tree at St Margaret’s Church. The north shore fisherman, his father Charlie and numerous parishioners put together the tree, made of approximately 90 lobster traps and adorned with greenery and lights, early in December.
Mr MacDonald spends a lot of time fishing in Nova Scotia where trap trees are in abundance on the wharves every year so he thought it would be a good addition to the PEI fishing community. As of Friday there were five dozen buoys on the tree, placed in memory of eastern PEI residents who have passed, many fishermen from the surrounding areas. Mr MacDonald said he would like to see more. If anyone needs a buoy or would like to have Mr MacDonald place one on the tree for them, he can be reached at 902 969-4142.
