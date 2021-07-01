Artisans on Main in Montague has a new home.
Artisans Waterfront is now open at 1 Station Street occupying the old freight shed of the community’s historic train station.
The flooring on the interior is painted to resemble the river that divides the south and north sides of the community and is a mere stone’s throw away. The bay doors that easily convert to windows invite natural sunlight to flow into the space perfectly showcasing the wide variety of impressive pieces of art.
Fabric arts, jewellery, paintings, prints, photographs, pottery, preserves, woodworking and soaps are just a few of the handcrafted treasures to be found inside.
The move is exciting for the 40-member artisan cooperative, chair Carla Morgan said.
“It is such a beautiful spot.”
Being in the middle of a vibrant area which includes not only the marina, the Station Cafe and the tourism bureau but also the waterfront park with connection to the Confederation Trail is a bonus for all involved, according to Ms Morgan.
It is already such a family-oriented area, Ms Morgan said, and the group’s goal is to fit right in by welcoming all family members into the retail space.
“We are focusing on having a child-friendly area and dogs are welcome too,” she added.
Plans to expand connections include activities community members and artisans can do together.
The first such activity will be held on Canada Day with the collective creation of a mural on the property.
It is one of the highlights of the grand opening which will take place from 3-7 pm on Thursday, July 1.
