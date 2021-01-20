Lindsay Sheppard’s son deals with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).
After going public about her son’s need for more in-school support, Cammie was offered additional EA (Educational Assistant) help last year after Christmas. On top of the EA in her son’s class in the mornings, an EA was added to the classroom in the afternoons.
The Public Schools Branch sent an autism liaison worker to observe Cammie and offer strategies on one occasion before the pandemic hit in 2020.
However, the Montague mom believes more needs to be done to help kids like Cammie.
Ms Sheppard fears EA assistance, especially on the individual level, might come at other students’ expense.
“It frustrates me, it makes me really angry because there are so many kids that need the support,” she said.
“If more support or EAs are needed, more EAs should be hired,” she said, adding it seems the assistants continue to be spread thin across the province.
Approximately 100 new EA positions have been created over the last few years, according to Carolyn Vandaele.
Ms Vandaele works as an EA at Montague Consolidated School and represents EAs Island-wide through CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees).
“We really appreciate the support the government has given, it has helped with the workload and we’re able to cover more needs.
“However, if you ask any school out there, they will tell you they could always use more educational assistants and more teachers.”
“We are always assessing and moving needs,” said a communications representative for the Public Schools Branch in an email.
“If a student moves out of province or to a new school the supports are re-allocated. If a new student moves into the province, they are assessed and the school looks internally for an opportunity to share and, if necessary, new hours are allocated.”
To address the diverse needs and increasing enrollments, the province budgeted for 15 more EAs in 2020 compared to 2019.
Ms Vandaele said this brings the total regularly funded EAs up to about 490 or nearly 470 full-time equivalents. This would average out to about 6.5 full-time EAs per Island school.
These additions support the more than 21,000 students who attend the Island’s 56 English language schools and six French language schools.
Allocation of EAs and youth service staff is not uniform across these schools. EA hours are distributed across the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board as required based on needs identified and advocated for by each school and subsequently by each school board through resource requests to the province.
Once EAs are allocated to any given school, the school team sorts out what is in the best interest for every child, Ms Vandaele said.
“What usually happens is each school tries to reach as many students as possible.”
Ms Vandaele said, at times, this could mean one EA will attend a small group of students and at other times an EA will work with a student one-on-one.
EAs support students in a variety of ways from helping them achieve physical needs like eating or basic hygiene tasks, to helping them with individualized educational programs.
“There are some children that, from a safety perspective, cannot be in school without support. That support would be static,” said the Public Schools Board representative.
“Other children’s needs fluctuate from day-to-day and therefore the EA support may look different for that child.”
Nathalie Walsh-Annand, Executive Director of Autism PEI, said, in many cases EAs triaged in the province wind up focusing on those who need behavioural support to ensure the safety of the student and the class.
She echoed Ms Vandaele saying, there is always a need for more individual EA support in Island schools.
“That’s an outcome of school systems and individual learning styles. We’re kind of a box system and every child learns differently so everyone could benefit from extra one-to-one support for sure.”
Ms Sheppard said more consistent programs to assist students in small concentrated groups could also be useful.
Her son was in and out of the Foundations Program at his school because he kept falling behind on school work. The program helps students in small groups to catch up and go over work being covered in class.
Ms Sheppard said, “If he writes something but his handwriting isn’t just so, he’ll erase the whole thing and start over. He could still be working on the first line by the time the teacher and class have moved onto the next subject.”
She said the program has helped her son catch up but once he is up to speed, he graduates according to the program. Then he is sent back to class without the support of the small group. She says at this point, he becomes susceptible to falling behind again.
There is one EA in Cammie’s classroom in the mornings to help this year. From what Ms Sheppard understands there are about five students in his class who would benefit from EA support.
She said it seems like staff, with the time, energy and resources they have, are always trying to do their best for kids at school and to communicate with parents. It seems however, sometimes they need more support.
