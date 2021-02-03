Since taking over the role of superintendent at the French Language School Board, François Rouleau has been in contact with students, parents and staff to ensure there is community engagement in formulating a strategic plan going forward for the six schools across the province.
A survey garnered 511 responses and Mr Rouleau visited each school community.
“We did do the tour and really took the time with open-ended questions to try to see the most important things we need to work on.”
In the last six years student population has increased 35 per cent with 11,000 students enrolled.
While the survey isn’t complete, several areas of concern have surfaced already.
The need for more buses was one.
Many students spend prolonged amounts of time on the buses, some for more than an hour.
In December the bus fleet was increased.
“Right now it is in the pandemic context, but we want to secure (adequate buses) for the future,” Mr Rouleau said.
Another issue the board wants to tackle is the fact many students are only being immersed in the French language at school.
He notes students in schools such as École La Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay often come from families where French is no longer the first language at home.
“We try to work with our partners to create more opportunity for our kids to continue living in French beyond the classroom,” Mr Rouleau said.
The survey brought out several ideas to help in this area including, having the students create online items such as podcasts or a student newspaper.
When École La Belle Cloche was built back in 2017, there were 87 students enrolled. Today there are 114.
“We do have some combined classes, but more and more those combined classes are going away in elementary because our numbers are growing,” Mr Rouleau said.
Enrollment growth is taken into consideration by the Department of Education when building facilities. Mr Rouleau says the exponential growth in the French schools should be taken into consideration. Typically the department looks at the future in five-year increments.
“For Francophone education I hope one day they will realize it might be a better idea to look 10 years ahead,” Mr Rouleau said, noting they are already running out of space for the daycare program at École La Belle Cloche.
A complete look at the survey results as well as a new strategic plan is expected to be ready in the spring.
Mr Rouleau came to PEI in August and has spent the past 23 years in French school systems including a decade in Nunavut and the past 13 years in Nova Scotia as an assistant superintendent.
He is excited about his new role in highlighting the importance of French education.
“Why not?” Mr Rouleau said. “It is just another tool in the tool box for a young person in Canada today.”
