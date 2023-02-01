Court house

A youth case in Georgetown Provincial Court on January 26 showed an obvious disconnect in the system in regards to court orders and how they are carried out.

In late November 2022 Judge Nancy Orr ordered a psychological assessment and a pre-sentence report to be done on a youth who was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats. In a court appearance earlier this month sentencing was adjourned because the court was still waiting to see when the assessment was to take place.

