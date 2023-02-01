A youth case in Georgetown Provincial Court on January 26 showed an obvious disconnect in the system in regards to court orders and how they are carried out.
In late November 2022 Judge Nancy Orr ordered a psychological assessment and a pre-sentence report to be done on a youth who was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats. In a court appearance earlier this month sentencing was adjourned because the court was still waiting to see when the assessment was to take place.
Clinical services and the legal aid defense were at odds as to how to obtain the services of a clinical psychologist to do the order.
A lengthy explanation from Chris Noseworthy, Clinical Services Supervisor with Community and Correctional Services included his weeks-long search for a psychologist who could do the assessment.
Judge Orr was not impressed.
The fact that the court was never informed of the situation as it was ongoing was only one aspect of her disappointment.
“This is something that required extreme and immediate attention,” the judge said. “Now we have a youth who sits in the meantime waiting for the benefit of that report.”
In court, officials said the province at one time had a contract with the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia to perform assessments.
But information on when that contract expired wasn’t forthcoming from either the province or Health PEI who did acknowledge questions from The Graphic, but no answers were received by press time. A spokesperson from Justice and Public Safety referred all questions to Health PEI.
Another troubling aspect Judge Orr pointed out was there are very few qualified psychologists in PEI to take over.
“It is pretty incredible to take that long to find someone when there are very few in the first place,” she said.
A further quagmire was revealed when in the end, two doctors agreed to do the assessment.
One was awaiting approval from Health PEI to begin the assessment, but in court there was no final decision as to who would do it.
The case was adjourned until February 9.
“By that date everyone needs to know a timeline for this order and established protocol is to be set up,” Judge Orr said.
It isn’t the first time the courts have run up against inconsistencies with mental health services.
In the fall of 2019 Judge Orr was faced with no doctor to do a mental health assessment on an adult who appeared in court.
Eventually an assessment was done online with an Ontario doctor, but not before Judge Orr made it clear that Health PEI could face contempt of court charges if it didn’t produce a solution.
