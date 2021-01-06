The fate of Heatherdale Hall, one of five community halls inherited by Three Rivers when amalgamation occurred back in 2018, is up in the air as discussions between the province and the town continue.
“We are still trying to work out ownership,” Mayor Ed MacAulay said.
In October of 2019 council passed a motion to terminate its lease with the province stating the town “no longer wishes to have use, responsibility or cost” of the facility.
The province had become the landlord after amalgamation when the Heatherdale Community Improvement Committee dissolved after amalgamation.
According to the mayor, the town was advised last month by the province to close the hall while ownership is under discussion. He also noted the hall is not in the best of shape.
The only group that had been using it as of late was the Brooklyn-Heatherdale 4-H Club.
“We’ve offered them space at the hall in Lower Montague,” Mayor MacAulay said.
A spokesperson from the province referred The Graphic back to the town when an inquiry was made last week.
Mayor MacAulay expects the ownership question to be resolved early in the new year.
