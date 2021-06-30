Montague family physician Nicole Fancy’s license to practise has been suspended for a total of one year.
The order came from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island, (CPSPEI) in connection to incidents involving inappropriate relationships with two patients.
According to CPSPEI documents, early in 2020 Dr Fancy, who has been practising in this community since at least 2015, self-reported she had entered into a sexual relationship with a patient.
The relationship was terminated but continued throughout the CPSPEI investigation.
Dr Fancy received a nine-month license suspension for the interaction.
A second investigation involving a complaint of another patient who reported that Dr Fancy inappropriately pursued a friendship with them despite recently treating them at a mental health clinic.
A three-month license suspension was issued on that infraction.
On Monday, Health PEI confirmed Dr Fancy has been on administrative leave since January 2020 and has not worked as a physician anywhere in PEI since that time.
A spokesperson from Health PEI would neither confirm nor deny that Dr Fancy was paid during that time saying the department does not discuss personal matters in that regard.
Though no specific details of the incidents were listed, the professional misconduct is described as conduct that “would reasonably be regarded by medical practitioners as disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional.”
In addition Dr Fancy was found to be an incapacitated member defined as “a member suffering from a physical or mental condition, emotional disturbance or excessive use of alcohol or drugs, of a nature and extent making it desirable in the interests of the public or the member that he no longer be permitted to practice or that his practice be restricted.”
Dr Fancy voluntarily underwent a psychiatry/psychology evaluation and one of the conditions of the order is to “enter into a Monitoring Agreement with the college and with the help of the Physician Health Program, where she agrees to abstain from the consumption of alcohol, cannabis, and other substances and to participate in a structured toxicology screening program for the duration of two years.
Parameters of screening are set out by the Physician Health Program and will include random observed blood or urine collection utilizing chain of custody protocols no less than 36 times in the first year and 24 times in the second year.”
In addition to the suspension, fines in the amount of $10,000 and reimbursement of investigation costs of $20,000 were also ordered to be paid to CPSPEI.
Another order handed down by the college was that if she returns to practise Dr Fancy must live outside the community in which she practises.
A spokesperson for the college said the focus of that order is where she works, promoting separation from work-life balance.
