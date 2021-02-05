A coffee shop in Souris is looking to expand, but first council must approve a rezoning request.
The owners of Robin’s Donuts on Main Street already own property adjacent to the business and is looking to council to change the zoning on a third property, they have yet to purchase. The request is to rezone the property from residential to commercial.
“Their plan is to attach the properties, demolish what’s there and build a larger 2,000 square foot commercial space,” CAO Shelley LaVie said.
But before any of that can be considered, a public meeting on rezoning is required.
Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the process.
Ms LaVie said the meeting will look a little different because of COVID regulations. Anyone planning to attend must pre-register and there will be intervals where a set number of people can address council with any comments and/ or concerns.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10.
Lowest bid wins
The price tag for a new boiler at town hall comes in at $8,228.
It was the lowest of three estimates council received at the town’s January meeting.
All three bids came from Kings County businesses, including Fix It Mechanical which will be doing the job, ASAP Plumbing & Heating and Prompt Plumbing.
The vote to accept Fix It Mechanical’s estimate was unanimous.
Fire hydrants need attention
A review of the monthly expenditures also revealed the need to replace one of the town’s 140 fire hydrants at a cost of $5,833.87.
There are approximately 140 hydrants throughout the town.
“They are flushed twice a year and tested often to ensure they are working,” Ms LaVie said.
The hydrants have a pretty good lifespan as long as they are maintained, she added, noting the town may have to replace one a year.
The fire department is decommissioning one of its fire trucks. The 1985 Chev 1-ton 4x4 truck is up for public auction. The deadline for bids is Friday, February 5 at 4 pm.
Tower to go in the park
Bell Aliant will be moving forward with the installation of a new telecommunications tower in the town after a year of delays.
The tower which will be located at the east end of CN Park on Pond Street, was originally slated to go up on Sterns Avenue on a lot already owned by the company.
However, several neighbours living nearby objected and Bell eventually accepted an offer from the town to lease the land in the park.
No public comments were received this time around.
