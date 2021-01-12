Kings District RCMP have laid mischief charges against two males in connection with graffiti vandalism at the West Street beach in Georgetown in November.
Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin told Three Rivers council Monday night the two suspects are aged 19 and 20.
Spray paint was found all over the waterfront recreation area in November, on fences, walls and doors.
Sergeant Chris Gunn told The Graphic the pair will appear in court later this month.
As for restitution for the damage, Sgt Gunn said that can only be ordered by a judge at the time of conviction.
“When we have mischief events like that, property damage, we fill out a restitution form as part of the court package,” he said. “Only the judge can order restitution. The community can also sue in small claims court.”
