Clem Campbell misses seeing smiles on people’s faces.
It is one reason the 6-year-old Brudenell youth has created an idea to remind people to keep on smiling, even underneath the masks so many are wearing in public these days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Clem, with some help from his Mom, made two batches of bright yellow smiley face lapel pins with the message ‘Smile Reminder’ printed on them.
“We really wanted to get the people to smile,” Clem said.
“I made them out of clay dough and then we used some paint and then we sharpied them,” Clem said.
Clem’s mom and dad Lindsay Steele and Jason Campbell are very proud of their son’s project.
When Clem came to his mom with the idea of starting a business, she wasn’t surprised when the endeavour ended up being something he could sell and help others at the same time.
“He is the most considerate child you’d ever meet,” Ms Steele said.
Clem is donating part of the sale proceeds to the Cancer Society, an organization he chose as his grandfather was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The pins have been a hit.
Family and friends scooped them up on the weekend essentially selling out Clem’s inventory.
But there is still a demand and Clem said he and his Mom will be back to work making another batch soon.
Clem is in Grade 1 at Montague Consolidated School.
When he wore one of his pins to school on Monday he said a few of his friends said they wanted to buy them.
Ms Steele said before the morning was over she was getting calls from people wanting to buy a pin.
She said this might be a more permanent business venture than she had thought in the beginning. She may set up a Facebook page to take orders.
