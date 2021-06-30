The summer of 2020 was a bust for festivals and events but this year shows promise of a few coming back on line while others are choosing to wait until 2022.
The PEI Street Rod Association made the decision several months ago to wait until next year to bring back its 42nd Annual Show 'n Shine.
President Greg Myers said "for the sake of uncertainty we decided to cancel (this year)."
With participants travelling from across the country and the United States, Mr Myers said there really was no other option but to wait it out.
The Cloggeroo Island Folk Festival however, will return this summer in Georgetown albeit with some strict rules to follow.
Kathleen Flanagan, chair of the board of directors said they are excited to have the festival back for its seventh year even with some modifications.
“We have no green light on the dancing yet but we are hoping that might change by August,” she said.
“We are at a maximum of 200 people because of the cohort size so that limits what we can sell for tickets,” she added.
The festival runs over four days so there will be several opportunities for people to take in an event.
Organizers are busy with the extra planning and seating arrangements, but they say it is worth it from the positive response of ticket sales.
There are also a lot of tiny details that still need to be looked at.
“We are calculating how many volunteers we’ll need and where they will be needed,” Ms Flanagan said.
In Souris, the 12th Mermaid Tears Seaglass Festival will be virtual this year. Events include videos, links to all vendors’ online shopping platforms and results of a photo contest, lighthouse tours and much more will all be accessed on an interactive website www.peiseaglassfestival.com, said events coordinator for the Town of Souris Jeannie Roche.
The virtual festival will be launched on July 24, 2021.
“The winning entries for the Seaglass Photo Contest will be displayed on the website July 24 as well,” Ms Roche said
The public is invited to peruse the entries on the Mermaid Tears Facebook page to help decide the People’s Choice winner.
Organizers of the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair will wait another year to bring back their historic event.
“It has to be wide open for large gatherings to even consider starting up again,” board president Gordon Jackson said.
“One or two hundred just doesn’t cut it - we need to get over 1,000 (visitors) every day just to break even.”
Two fair-related events will be held the last week of August, when the fair is traditionally held.
A regional PEI Youth Talent competition is scheduled for August 22 at 6 pm on the fairgrounds. There will also be a Trivia Night the same week.
“We are sitting tight like all the other players, we are going to wait it out,” Mr Jackson said.
