Souris Lions Club members recently presented the final installment ($3,000) of a $15,000 commitment to the Eastern Kings Health Foundation’s The People you know, Care you can trust Campaign. From left are Lion Cow Paddy Bingo organizer David Jenkins, Lion treasurer Brian Deveau and EKHF secretary Marise Chapman.    Charlotte MacAulay photo

Despite the cancellation of two of its major annual fundraisers, the Souris Lions Club recently presented the final installment ($3,000) of a $15,000 commitment to the Eastern Kings Health Foundation’s The People you know, Care you can trust Campaign.

The funds were raised through the Cow Paddy Bingo held in the fall. Lions members sold twice as many tickets as they normally would for the annual event.

Organizer David Jenkins said it is because of support from the community they were able to honour the five year commitment.

“Really we owe it to the community and they are a big player in all this,” he added.

Foundation president Ray MacCormack said the five year campaign which raised more than the goal of $500,000 to fund vital equipment including a digital X-ray, chemistry and coagulation analyzer for the lab in Souris Hospital as well as a wound vacuum pump is wrapping up.

“Anyone who wishes to honour their pledges can contact the foundation through the Souris Hospital,” he said.

Lions treasurer Brian Deveau said the Bingo, brought back from years ago, especially to fund their campaign commitment was successful and they are contemplating having it as an ongoing event so they could help fund other special projects in the community.

