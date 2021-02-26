When Chris Hadfield was growing up on a farm in southern Ontario, he always dreamed of science fiction.
He told the recent FCC Forum (held virtually this year due to COVID-19), he was always reading comics and watching Star Trek as a youngster but “I couldn’t see any link between the reality of my own life and the things that I was dreaming of. “
The commander of the International Space Station said that changed when Apollo 11 landed on the moon and “my science fiction fantasies were actually being done by real people.” The reason that happened, he noted, was the commitment by former President John F. Kennedy in 1961 who promised the United States would go to the moon before the end of that decade. At the time, the fledging space program amounted to one 15 minute flight.
“President Kennedy realized that we have to challenge ourselves with something that is right on the edge of impossible and give people the motivation to really dig into it and solve the problems,” Hadfield said.
While inspiration is important, he said the hard work of turning dreams into reality (whether on the farm or in space) depends on teamwork. The first thing that has to change in order to achieve your goals is “your own capabilities -- the thing you have the most control over is yourself.”
“You can say that landing on the moon changed history but what it really did was change the minds and the lives of billions of people.”
“In the United States, there has never been more PhDs per capita than in the ten years after Apollo,” he told his virtual audience. “People saw themselves differently, they saw their futures differently.”
As for that farm boy in southern Ontario, he now had astronaut as his career goal. He started on his career path by becoming a glider pilot in Air Cadets and he joined the air force and went to university. That led to flying CF-18’s and being a pilot with the North American Air Defense Command intercepting Soviet bombers during the Cold War.
“Each one of those steps was interesting but I just wanted to be an astronaut,” he said. “I knew I needed more training and I needed to improve my ability to deal with the uncertainties of life. The greatest anecdote for uncertainty is competence.”
The next step in that journey was test pilot school in California. Finally, his dream was realized in 1992 when he became one of Canada’s first four astronauts. He took his training in Houston with others from around the world, united in the goal of making themselves better so that one day they might be trusted to fly a spaceship.
Then, three and a half year after he graduated from the training program, he was on his first space shuttle flight. He joked “the shuttle has 80 million horsepower and when you are lying there getting ready for launch, you can feel every one of those 80 million horses kicking you in the back.”
While many people say “the sky is the limit”, in the space shuttle it only takes two minutes to get way above the sky. In less than nine minutes from take-off, Hadfield said he experienced weightlessness for the first time.
“What everybody wants to do is float to the window and for the first time in their life, truly see the world and it does not disappoint,” the guest speaker said. “It takes about ten minutes to go the length of Canada.”
Commander Hadfield said that view is part of the reward for visualizing something with a great deal of uncertainty and working with a team to make it a reality. He called working on the International Space Station the coolest job in agriculture, as experiments are conducted on “how to grow things where there is no sunlight above and no dirt below.”
He said it is an environment where total teamwork is essential-- “if you make a mistake everybody dies.” He concluded “there is a difference between danger and fear -- they are not the same thing. The danger is the actual thing you can deal with and the fear is your lack of preparation. That is what we do for a living as astronauts -- we prepare for things to go wrong.”
