Michael Glover was standing in his yard Thursday evening in White Sands when he saw a four-wheeler approach his nearby strawberry field.
The vehicle drove around the perimeter, then drove up the side the berries were on.
“There was room for them to come up beside the berries. I couldn’t see exactly,” he said. “I walked back later on and noticed they tried to straddle the row of berries.”
The vehicle’s tires damaged 25 to 30 per cent of a row of strawberries, he said, estimating the damage around $200.
It’s the first time this has happened to Mr Glover, who has a path intended for ATV drivers to use.
“Most people ask and I tell them where they can cross (the field). "
Mr Glover, who farms about 2.5 acres of strawberries, said ATV drivers should steer clear of farmers’ fields without needing to be told.
“Common sense should settle in. Most kids know what a strawberry looks like.”
He hasn’t had any luck tracking down the culprits.
