Work will begin in the new year at the CTMA ferry terminal in Souris to modify the dock for an interim ferry to be used while the new replacement ship is being built.
“The MV Villa de Teror, the interim replacement vessel, has been in operation in Europe since June 2019. The vessel will be renamed the MV Madeleine II and is expected to operate from summer 2021-2026 while the new permanent replacement, the MV Jean Lapierre, is being built,” Sau Sau Liu, a spokesperson from Transport Canada said.
The MV Jean Lapierre is one of two new ferries to be built for eastern Canadian ferry routes by 2026.
The second ferry is a replacement for the Holiday Island, one of the two ferries currently in use by Northumberland Ferries on the Wood Islands to Caribou, ferry service.
Back in November of 2019 a Nova Scotia engineering company in partnership with a European vessel design company were awarded a $3.1 million contract by Transport Canada to provide expert advice and technical oversight throughout the project leading to and including the construction of the two new vessels, according to information from Public Services and Procurement Canada.
No further update on the status of the ferry to replace the Holiday Island was available at press time this week.
Work to modify the Souris dock includes dredging, with the dredged material to be used to expand the terminal parking area.
According to Transport Canada construction is to begin in April and CTMA is responsible for a temporary vehicle ramp in Souris.
Neither Souris Harbour Authority or CTMA were prepared to talk about what the temorary ramp would look like.
A spokesperson from CTMA said they are still exploring options and could have something to say later in January.
Andy Daggett, CEO of Souris Harbour Authority said they are waiting on Transport Canada for proposals for the temporary project.
