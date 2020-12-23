Christmas Essay Contest judge Hugh MacDonald was impressed with the quality of this year’s entries which included submissions from 18 adults and 43 youth.
Mr MacDonald said each story was well presented and among the four that were singled out, many others were equally as good. But as with any contest, winners are chosen.
Among the youth entries Raphael de Vries won 1st place and Rachel Matheson was awarded 2nd. Hazel Sibbick, a Grade 4 student at Montague Consolidated, impressed the judge and receives an Honourable Mention for her creative entry ‘Rudolph recovers in the nick of time’.
In the adult division Lonnie Atkinson was awarded 1st place and Liane Good 2nd.
This was the most entries in recent years and The Graphic would like to thank Mr MacDonald for his time and effort in being a valuable part of this annual contest. See all entries in B Section this week.
