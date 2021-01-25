Three Rivers council has rejected the ward boundaries map proposed by the Electoral Boundaries Commission and paved the way for an open ward system with eight councillors.
After much discussion at Monday's committee of council meeting, a motion to move the open ward option forward to February's regular council meeting was approved.
Jill Walsh, the town's chief administrative officer, told council the municipality has been getting pressure from Elections PEI to decide on a ward structure so it can prepare the voters lists for the next election. She asked council to either approve the recommended map or otherwise resolve the question quickly.
Concerns had arisen from various areas of Three Rivers over whether people would be properly represented under the map submitted by commission members Heather MacLean (chair), Anne VanDonkersgoed and Patricia Uptegrove.
Coun Gerard Holland, who has been in favour of an open ward system throughout the process, reiterated he felt "pretty strongly" it was the best option.
Coun Cameron MacLean said the commission worked "tirelessly" but he felt open wards allow everyone an equal say and force councillors to represent more than one area.
Coun Alan Munro said he agreed with an open ward system, suggesting it would avoid the "messiness" of geographic areas disagreeing on the boundaries.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said she greatly appreciates the work of the commission, but has heard strong objections to the map from residents of her ward. She also pointed to an open ward as the best option.
Coun Cody Jenkins of Georgetown said he is fine with that community being split down Kent Street into two wards, but continues to take issue with a pair of wards that are split into two parts by rivers.
"These wards don't make sense," he said. "I'm leery of an open ward but it's a better option than what we have."
While the motion to put an open ward decision on the February agenda was unanimous, the discussion was not. Coun. David McGrath suggested accepting the report, while Coun Ronnie Nicholson pointed out council previously voted against an open ward system and should consider sending the issue back to the commission for revisions.
For more on this story, see the February 3 issue of The Graphic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.