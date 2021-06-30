One vehicle owned by the province has been recovered but police continue to search for a second one, both of which went missing from the Highways Depot in Bridgetown on Saturday.
One vehicle was located in Charlottetown.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said access to the property was gained by breaking through the fencing.
The found vehicle was equipped with GPS which helped police locate it. A report on any damage wasn't known at press time.
On Monday, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Autumn Tremere said a second vehicle has not been recovered.
Police would like to speak to anyone who might have seen someone on the Highways Depot property, possibly Saturday afternoon.
