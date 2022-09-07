Northumberland Ferries Limited is looking to secure a second ferry for 2023 to complement the MV Confederation in case the MV Holiday Island cannot return to service.
Vice President Don Cormier said NFL does not have any new information on the long-term status of the disabled ferry, with Transport Canada and insurance companies still investigating the July 22 fire that saw passengers having to evacuate the ship a short distance from its destination in Wood Islands.
A new ferry currently in the design stage is not expected to arrive until 2027, so a write-off of the Holiday Island would leave a significant gap with only one secured ferry at the moment for the next several years.
The MV Saaremaa 1, which started ferrying passengers on August 20, is one longer-term option NFL is looking at. Arrangements were made with its owner, Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ), to loan it to NFL until mid-October.
Using the vessel in 2023 is one scenario NFL has already raised with STQ, Mr Cormier said. STQ previously used it as a relief vessel for the FA Gauthier ferry, which operates between Matane and Baie-Comeau, Quebec and has faced significant problems in past years.
The current arrangement provides for emergency recall of the Saaremaa 1 in the event of mechanical disruption to one of STQ’s ships.
Mr Cormier said the company is also looking at other options for a second ferry next year.
“We are also looking at the market in anticipation of whatever the outcome might be with Holiday Island. We’re looking at all options to ensure the continuation of normal ferry services for PEI and Nova Scotia.”
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said he has no concrete information about a second boat for next year. His understanding is the Saaremaa 1 “is available for next year” but nothing has been decided yet.
He said the Holiday Island fire couldn’t have been predicted but the situation was “handled so efficiently” by Northumberland Ferries.
“They deserve a lot of credit,” he said. “The (second ferry for this year) came quicker than I ever thought it would.”
As for the new ferry yet to begin construction, Mr MacAulay said it’s important to design it properly to accommodate enough passengers and trucking traffic.
“It takes a long time to build a ferry and it has to be done right. My understanding is they’ve been in contact with some trucking companies.”
The new vessel is expected to use hybrid propulsion technology designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Meanwhile, Mr Cormier said most of the compensation claims for passengers who were on board the Holiday Island have been resolved.
“There are some that I believe might still be ongoing,” he said. “If someone is claiming lost time from work, it takes a little longer to validate those claims.”
The Transportation Safety Board investigation is now in the analysis phase, he said, which is expected to take months prior to the reporting phase.
“We believe the data gathering has been completed, so they’ve left the site quite a while ago.”
