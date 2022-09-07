saaremaa

Northumberland Ferries has spoken with Société des traversiers du Québec about the possibility of using the MV Saaremaa 1, shown here docked in Caribou, next year. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Northumberland Ferries Limited is looking to secure a second ferry for 2023 to complement the MV Confederation in case the MV Holiday Island cannot return to service.

Vice President Don Cormier said NFL does not have any new information on the long-term status of the disabled ferry, with Transport Canada and insurance companies still investigating the July 22 fire that saw passengers having to evacuate the ship a short distance from its destination in Wood Islands.

