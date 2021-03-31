Northumberland Ferries workers have begun the annual task of preparing the MV Confederation and MV Holiday Island for the 2021 season.
The company has hired a bus to transport employees from PEI to Nova Scotia and back, with ample space to allow for physical distancing.
Don Cormier, vice president of operations and safety for NFL, said it’s an improvement from 2020 when workers were paid mileage to drive their own vehicles to prevent carpooling.
“Our priority is always public safety, employees’ health. This is one of the measures we’ve taken to accommodate our employees.”
Workers will not be allowed to leave the bus while travelling and will go straight to the ship, Mr Cormier said.
“That ensures the workplace is sanitized and people are working on the Confederation and there’s nobody from Nova Scotia on the ship, no cross-contamination or anything.”
NFL is following all protocols from the Chief Public Health Office but the isolation status of workers while back on the Island depends on the circumstances.
Mr Cormier said it will be some time before the MV Confederation is transported to Wood Islands, at which point employees from PEI can work on it without leaving the province.
“That’s going to depend on the preparedness of the ship,” Mr Cormier said. “Once the ship is in PEI, doing that work, it complicates Nova Scotia (employees) travelling as well.”
He said the main reason a lot of the work is done in Nova Scotia is most of the factory service representatives for machinery on the ships are based in the Halifax area.
Meanwhile, the Holiday Island is due for a spell in dry dock this spring for routine inspection and maintenance. Under statutory requirements, all ships must go to dry dock for inspection twice in each five-year cycle.
Mr Cormier said this will take place in late April and the ship will be out of commission for three or four weeks. The ferry schedule won’t be affected, as NFL starts every season with only one ship in service before adding the second in mid-June.
