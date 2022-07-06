Crumbling, collapsing, cratering: take your pick, they all describe what is happening to health care systems across Canada these days.
But knowing it isn’t just PEI dealing with chronic understaffing doesn’t make it any easier to stomach the state of health care here on the Island.
When tens of thousands of people have no family doctors and huge swaths of rural PEI have no walk-in clinics, it results in a beeline to emergency rooms, for both emergencies and issues that would be better treated by a primary physician.
So when an emergency room is constantly closed overnight, people in that area dealing with emergencies - something no one ever plans to have - are truly out of luck.
This brings us to Western Hospital in Alberton, where the emergency room and collaborative emergency centre are the focus of more government press releases than anything else lately.
According to those news releases, emergency services at Western have closed 24 times so far in 2022, including six closures in June and four in May, plus two already in early July.
This trend is all too familiar for users of Kings County Memorial Hospital, where the ER has also been subject to numerous closures over the years, including two on the Canada Day weekend.
The reason is always a “temporary” lack of staffing or nursing coverage, though in the big picture it’s anything but temporary.
In some corners the fear is politicians will wait for the system to border on total collapse and then take steps toward a privatized two-tier system. That cannot happen.
But neither can the health care system continue to exist in a constant state of “keeping the lights on one day at a time,” as Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam recently said. It’s simply not sustainable.
