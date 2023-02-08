Last week, once again, a large telecom company was responsible for a disruption affecting the public that could have had life-threatening consequences.
The 911 line was not available to landlines on PEI - as well as the rest of the Maritimes - for about two and a half hours early on the morning of January 31.
Bell Aliant told CBC the issue was caused by a software update designed to allow for 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick.
Having a vital life-and-death service reliant on a major telecom that seemingly cannot be held to account - not by the public, not by provincial governments - is a huge problem.
The beauty of the 911 service is how quickly those digits can be dialed during a medical emergency or a violent attack. For that 150-minute window, people were directed to dial 10 digits instead for their local police department.
Has anything changed since the infamous Rogers outage last summer or the loss of cell and internet service after Fiona caused by cell towers not having appropriate backup generators? It sure doesn’t seem like it.
Internet and cell service were also spotty or non-existent during subsequent outages in the months after the hurricane. In an age when critical infrastructure relies on technology and connectivity, this has to be fixed.
Meanwhile, an emergency alert was issued in Nova Scotia - which some Islanders also received - but none was sent out on PEI.
The PEI government did not notify the public until about 8:45 am - after the time Bell said the service had been restored.
In somewhat related news, the Federal Court of Appeal decided not to block Rogers’ takeover of Shaw recently.
Telecoms get far too easy of a ride in this country.
