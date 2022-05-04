With food prices rapidly increasing the onset of farmers markets offering fresh-grown produce, fruit and meat and poultry products there has never been a more excellent opportunity to embrace local.
It’s important to remember though the escalating cost of fuel can influence market prices as it does with big box store food items.
Of greatest importance, and it can’t be repeated enough, is local may not come in fancy packaging, be all polished and shiny and you may even find traces of PEI soil on some of it, but you are assured of the source and top-notch quality of products.
In all, this province boasts eight provincial farmers markets along with additional start-ups keen to fill the gap between grocery stores and backyard gardens.
That said, there is an obvious need for all suppliers big and small.
One start-up this summer will be situated at the back of Salvage Garden Consignment on Main Street, Murray River, under the direction of Michelle Hodgson.
(Tim and Michelle Hodgson are also the creators of Field and Fodder, a mixed farm also located in the village). A shout-out has been made for vendors to participate in the market.
This initiative strengthens the offerings of nearby Murray Harbour Farmers Market, held Saturdays at the local community centre.
The combination stands to draw more visitors to the Southern Kings area which creates a win-win for everyone and especially for local tourist operators, restaurants and businesses.
It’s been a long haul of uncertainty and challenges these past few years both economically and socially. Now as we appear to be making some headway in regards to normal, whatever your definition of that may be, social activities and events are slowly returning to their respective stages.
Farmers markets are strongly reputed to connect rural and urban, neighbours with neighbours and that’s something that is critically needed right now.
As much as consumers enjoy a wide variety of choices we can survive quite nicely without fruit from Pakistan, grains from foreign countries and veggies with names that are difficult to pronounce let alone spell.
Scores have thrived on local offerings in the past and as resilient as Islanders are it can be a positive moving forward.
