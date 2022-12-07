Anyone who has lived in or visited Montague in the last 30 years knows how bad the traffic is in and around Tim Hortons, Wendy’s and Subway on Main Street.
The chaos in the parking lot has worsened since Wendy’s started offering breakfast earlier this year. The burger joint’s lineup is typically much longer now, meaning space has to be left for vehicles leaving the Tim’s window to cross the lineup and get out.
When you add people who park on that side trying to back up into that line, it’s even more of a recipe for fender benders.
Then there’s the inherent danger in having the Tim’s and Subway exits side by side. There is always the fear of a collision when two vehicles are trying to exit both at the same time. Both vehicles would then be stationary in the street, where heavy traffic is constant and a more serious pileup could easily happen.
The two lots need to be redesigned with only one common exit.
As for the street itself, solutions to alleviate traffic are harder to come by as long as the fast food strip remains where it is.
A roundabout would make little to no difference with street traffic still leaving few gaps. And no one wants three traffic lights (or a four-way stop) in a stretch of 400 metres.
A suggestion made last year at the Three Rivers council table to ban left-hand turns in all directions at that intersection would reduce the risk of accidents, though not the congestion or parking lot chaos.
In the summer the Department of Transportation said it would be in touch with the town about realigning that area, and perform traffic counts at each Montague intersection.
Even now, at a time of year when traffic slows down from the summer months, this remains a daily issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.