Josh Lewis

Anyone who has lived in or visited Montague in the last 30 years knows how bad the traffic is in and around Tim Hortons, Wendy’s and Subway on Main Street.

The chaos in the parking lot has worsened since Wendy’s started offering breakfast earlier this year. The burger joint’s lineup is typically much longer now, meaning space has to be left for vehicles leaving the Tim’s window to cross the lineup and get out. 

