Eddy column

I got the idea for the title of my book from my friend Mike Pendergast. He always used to say there is no such thing as celebrities on the Island. We do have “people who stand out from the crowd” so to speak, and he refers to those individuals as ‘Characters’. 

Maybe you can think of someone who fits into this category from your own life. There are the obvious notables. Perhaps you can picture a notorious homeless man I have written about. Maybe you think of a long-serving and highly successful federal politician who has barely missed a wake or funeral in his riding for over 40 years. You can likely imagine who I am talking about without me having to name them. You might even be saying to yourself, “Yes, they are characters!”

Tara MacLean

ECMA winning singer/songwriter Tara MacLean will be the special guest of Fiddlers’ Sons this Thursday, September 1 at 8 pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. Submitted photo

