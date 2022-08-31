ECMA winning singer/songwriter Tara MacLean will be the special guest of Fiddlers’ Sons this Thursday, September 1 at 8 pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. Submitted photo
I got the idea for the title of my book from my friend Mike Pendergast. He always used to say there is no such thing as celebrities on the Island. We do have “people who stand out from the crowd” so to speak, and he refers to those individuals as ‘Characters’.
Maybe you can think of someone who fits into this category from your own life. There are the obvious notables. Perhaps you can picture a notorious homeless man I have written about. Maybe you think of a long-serving and highly successful federal politician who has barely missed a wake or funeral in his riding for over 40 years. You can likely imagine who I am talking about without me having to name them. You might even be saying to yourself, “Yes, they are characters!”
I think Islanders have a natural bias against celebrities. We just don’t have time for people who like to act the big shot, or as my father used to say, “put on airs.”
“Oh, he’s good alright ... but he knows it.” I have caught myself saying.
My neighbour Derwood would put it a little more directly.
“She thinks her .... don’t stink.” It’s pretty blunt, but you get the idea.
I have to admit I am not fully immune from getting a swelled head. After all, music lovers are very encouraging and often say nice things to me. I am fully aware there are plenty of folks who wouldn’t go to the road to see me but they are often too polite to openly criticize. I have to keep that in mind so the praise doesn’t go to my head. Truth be told I may have been getting a little big feeling after a concert last week.
Fiddlers’ Sons had an especially fun concert with the Ellis Family Band at the beautiful Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. The 500 seat venue was packed to the gunnels and the audience was very appreciative. We opened the show and we had such a good set I took a walk out to the lobby to greet folks during intermission. Believe it or not, several folks came over to get their CDs and books autographed. A few gracious folks even wanted to take pictures with me. My ego was getting pretty large by the time we headed east after the show.
I was still feeling pretty confident when I started the garbage truck the next morning. I decided to check ‘The Facebook’ on my phone while I was finishing my coffee. I got a smile when the first photo that popped up was one of me and a lady who had posed for a photo with me at the Harbourfront.
“So happy to have finally met the famous Eddy Quinn,” the caption over the photo read.
I could feel the old ego starting to expand. That is until I looked at the first comment one of the lady’s friends had made under the photo.
“Never heard of him,” it simply read.
Once again, this Island character’s feet are firmly planted close to the ground.
There will be no big egos but we will have a big musical star for our special guest this Thursday, September 1, at 8 pm at the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. This week Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome award winning singer songwriter Tara MacLean.
Canadian singer/songwriter Tara MacLean has been an internationally renowned and award winning recording and touring artist for over 25 years. She released her first album with the Nettwerk Music Group in 1996 and Sony Music Publishing Canada. Since then she has been signed with Capitol Records and EMI Canada with her Juno nominated band Shaye. She has written and recorded six solo albums and two with the band.
Tara has recently received the Senate of Canada Medal for her activist work in her community. She finished a run of three summer seasons with her hit theatre show that she wrote, produced and directed called Atlantic Blue-The Stories of Atlantic Canada’s Iconic Songwriters in Charlottetown. The summer of 2019 saw Atlantic Blue produced and directed by the world famous Charlottetown Festival playing three nights a week to sold-out crowds.
Tara received the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year award as well as Solo Recording of the Year for her latest album Deeper at the PEI Music Awards. Deeper was nominated for Pop Album of the Year at ECMA 2020. Her duet with Catherine MacLellan, This Storm, received the award for Song of the Year. She performed Songs from Atlantic Blue in concert with the PEI Symphony Orchestra. Last year Tara received the Stompin’ Tom Award by the East Coast Music Association marking outstanding contribution to music in the region.
Tara performed at Kaylee Hall a few years ago to rave reviews. She has a special connection to the Cardigan area as she lived along the river for a short time during her childhood. Don’t miss this Thursday’s concert folks, it’s sure to be a great one.
