As of last Friday nominations for candidates in 27 Island municipalities were extended for a week due to lack of nominees.

Locally the communities of St Peter’s Bay, Murray River and Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay, Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings and Souris West are included in those numbers.

