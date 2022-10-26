As of last Friday nominations for candidates in 27 Island municipalities were extended for a week due to lack of nominees.
Locally the communities of St Peter’s Bay, Murray River and Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay, Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings and Souris West are included in those numbers.
The following results were available as of Monday:
Larry Fitzpatrick has been acclaimed mayor of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings and Danelle Elliott, previously acting mayor, Don Humphrey and Donna Dixon have all been nominated as councillors.
In Souris West no one has put their name forward for the mayor’s position and three councillor nominees include Michelle Paquet Monette, Anne Galbraith and Karen Deagle.
There will be a race for mayor in Murray River with Greg Munn and Paige Hart putting their names forward. Thus far names put forward for council positions include Walter Munn, Mary Ritchie, Karri Ferguson and Michael Franklin.
In St Peter’s Bay incumbent mayor Ronnie MacInnis has been elected by acclamation. There are five councillor nominations including Brenda Curran, Cathy MacKinnon, Jerry MacKinnon, Jason Sheppard and Bill Milligan, all who were previous councillors.
The Town of Souris will not be having an election on November 7 as the mayor and council positions are now filled.
Mayor Joanne Dunphy was the only candidate nominated and will fill the role for a second term. Returning councillors include Frankie Chaisson and Boyd Leard, both of whom will be serving their second term. New councillors include David Jenkins, Curtis Laybolt, Kim Outhouse and Stephanie Mitsuk.
The same scenario has played out in the Rural Municipality of Belfast.
Incumbent Mayor Garth Gillis is acclaimed along with returning Belfast councillors Lynn Docherty of Mount Buchanan and Billy Gamble of Belle River. Katherine Elizabeth Bryson of Iona, Trisha Carter of Wood Islands, James Kinnee of Eldon and Charley McGivern of Iona have been acclaimed to council positions.
A full slate for council was also acclaimed in Murray Harbour, but there will be a election for mayor with Terry White and Garry Herring, former village chair, putting their names forward. Murray Harbour Council includes Jacqueline Durocher, Gary MacKay, John Robertson, Paul White, who was previous mayor, Ruth-Ann Stead and Pam Fielding Oickle.
In Morell incumbent Mayor David MacAdam will fill the seat for another term and returning councillors include Chris Dunn, Marla Drake, Garry MacAdam and Heather Sampson. Councillors Danny Kelly and Vincenzo Trombetta are new to the chambers.
In Central Kings Craig Jackson will return as mayor along with councillors Tanya Downe, Darryl Campbell, Ruth Laverty and Barry MacMaster. New to council are Shayla Downe and Sophie MacDonald.
Three Rivers will hold elections for mayor and candidates in Wards 2, 3 and 4. Councillors Alan Munro and Anne Van Donkersgoed were acclaimed in Ward 1.
