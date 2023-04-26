The #8 green at Belfast Highland Greens on April 23. The wind blowing in off the Northumberland Strait helps dry the greens quickly after the winter allowing the use of carts on the green earlier in the spring. Josh Lewis photo
Golfers have been out on the greens at Avondale Golf Course since Saturday, April 15 and, by all accounts, the course is shaping up for a good season said manager Connor Lea.
“Everyone was quite happy on the weekend,saying it was better than they expected,” he said.
Though the grass is still dormant, there are no signs of any winter damage on the greens of the 18 hole course located on Avondale Road, a few kilometres north of Vernon River.
Late last week he said the grass was just coming out of dormancy.
“Normally after a bad winter you will see black spots on the greens if there was ice damage, but as of right now there is nothing to make us worried,” Mr Lea said.
It is much the same scenario at Belfast Highland Greens said Barry Galloway, executive director of the Belfast Community Development Corporation, the organization that owns the south eastern course.
Belfast opened on April 13, a week earlier than usual, he said.
“After Fiona hit hard at the course and the campground we kept a crew on until December 23 to deal with clean up and brought them back earlier than usual (this spring) so that is a huge part of what makes the course so good right now,” Mr Galloway added.
In addition, the wind coming off the Northumberland Strait dries out the course fast in the spring, giving them the advantage of having the carts on the course earlier.
The three government-run courses, Brudenell, Dundarave and Crowbush, will have staggered openings in May said general manager Ryan Garrett.
“We’ve been open earlier and we’ve been open later, but mid-May is usually a good date to go by.”
The courses wintered well, but there was hurricane clean up to contend with.
“Brudenell and Dundarave (where there were several trees down on the course) were playable last fall and we were able to do the heavy lifting over the winter while there weren’t players on the course,” he said.
The damage was more extensive at Crowbush, due mainly to its geographical location along the north shore.
It did not reopen in the fall after Fiona roared through.
“We had to do some work to the shore, we lost a bridge on the course and we had to do a little more work in the woods than we had to do at Brudenell and Dundarave,”Mr Garrett said.
Mr Lea is expecting a good uptake of tee times at Avondale in the coming months, noting the trend for the past few years has been increased tee times for most courses across the Island.
“Every year it gets busier and busier,” he said. “There are a lot more new golfers around lately which is great,” he said.
Two events that will be held at the course this year will raise the profile of not only the course, but golf in general, he said.
The Avondale Open will be held in early June followed by the PEI Amateur tournament later in the month.
Tee times are booking up nicely in Belfast too, said Mr Galloway.
The weekends are filling up fast, as are the few vacant spots during the week he added, noting they took in 30 new memberships recently and they are almost at capacity for the 300 memberships they accept every season.
“We are off to a great start and that is really encouraging,” Mr Galloway added.
Mr Garrett expects this year to be as good or even better than last year.
“We had a really good season last year,” he said. “Tourism was booming on PEI and golf had an excellent season.”
