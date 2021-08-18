“On April 24th, one day after the election is over, I promise to you, the Progressive Conservative team, we will begin immediately with the replacement of the Hillsborough Hospital.”
That was one of Dennis King’s most notable platform promises during the 2019 provincial election campaign.
Yet now, more than 800 days later, the government is blaming COVID and the construction boom for delays to a planned mental health campus in Charlottetown, including a new acute care hospital and addictions facility.
In fact, after multiple promises to get the project done sooner than the original 2024-25 target set by the MacLauchlan Liberals, the King government now says it will take even longer.
Sorry fellas, you can’t blame a pandemic that started in 2020 for delays to a project that was supposed to begin in 2019.
The PCs talked a big game on mental health while in opposition, but since taking power they have done very little. The Hillsborough replacement is already long overdue, and the King government has done nothing but delay.
When you throw in understaffing at both major Island hospitals and wholly inadequate access to mental health care at emergency rooms, more and more people who found the courage to ask for help are being failed by the system and the government.
An effective mental health system that helps Islanders overcome barriers and realize their potential would be transformational, not only in those people’s lives but for our society and economy.
Instead we have a system that forces people to sit around for hours, alone with their thoughts, and all too often sends them home empty-handed with an overwhelming urge to give up.
Mental health is at the root of so many systemic issues facing our province. This isn’t a game.
