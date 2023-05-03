Nicolle Jay

Nicolle Jay, a crew member on the Strait Sailing, shows off a fresh catch of lobster on the Montague wharf on Monday morning. It was the fifth day of the season for south side boats and the second day for the north side. Josh Lewis photo

The prices being paid to PEI lobster fishers a week into the 2023 season are underwhelming, with most getting $6.50 a pound for canners and $7 for markets.

“I’d like to see it higher like it is in Nova Scotia,” said Sterling Jay on Monday morning, after bringing a fresh load of crustaceans in to the Montague wharf.

salty sam.jpg

Salty Sam captained by Darrell Lesperance sailing out of Naufrage harbour on setting day 2023. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.