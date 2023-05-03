The prices being paid to PEI lobster fishers a week into the 2023 season are underwhelming, with most getting $6.50 a pound for canners and $7 for markets.
“I’d like to see it higher like it is in Nova Scotia,” said Sterling Jay on Monday morning, after bringing a fresh load of crustaceans in to the Montague wharf.
Last year fishermen were paid anywhere from $7 to $9 a pound, while in 2021 prices soared as high as $11.
At Graham’s Pond, Travis Graham’s crew has been getting $6.50 for canners and $7.25 for markets. He said he doesn’t think much of those rates, but he’s optimistic things will get better.
“There’s quite a price gap there, for sure. Usually they come up with (more) later in the year and give you a rebate or whatever they want to call it.”
Some buyers are paying as much as $9 or $9.50 for lobsters that are banded and sent live to Nova Scotia, then shipped to overseas markets.
Mr Graham’s crewmate Megan Lutz Graham said with some Nova Scotia fishers getting $10 a pound, Island fishers are getting ripped off.
Their crew had a scare Monday morning on the way back to the wharf. A rogue wave smashed into the side of the boat around 9 am leaving a crack.
He said it was just cosmetic damage though and wouldn’t keep them off the water.
“It caught us off guard,” he said. “It was a good day to quit early.”
Some fishers stayed off the water Monday due to strong winds and similar weather is expected later in the week. A southeast wind blew 25-30 knots (40-plus mph) by afternoon. Northumberland Ferries which was scheduled to start the same day cancelled crossings.
Mr Graham said catches have been down quite a bit from last year, which was somewhat expected after the impacts of Hurricane Fiona had lobsters washing up on shore in some areas.
“I think basically everywhere in Atlantic Canada’s been down 25 per cent at minimum,” he said.
Edwin McKie, who fishes out of Fortune Harbour, said his crew has also been getting $6.50 to $7 on their tickets. But he expects things to get better. A friend in Maine told him prices there dropped from $10 to $7, and there isn’t a lot of lobster coming to shore there either.
“Whether we like it or not, there is a bit of a recession going on.”
He said the catch has been average so far, although he didn’t bother heading out on Monday in the blustery weather.
Charlie McGeoghegan, chair of the PEI Lobster Marketing Board, said he feels fishermen are being low-balled by the processors.
“They always preach supply and demand, but there’s no supply and lots of demand, so the prices should be more like they were in 2021,” he said.
Last month, John Sackton of SeafoodNews.com reported the lobster industry outlook was encouraging, with no product in inventory. He said Chinese demand is expected to be higher than last year, although inflation has been hitting restaurant sales in the US.
Mr McGeoghegan said with Maine’s catch down by about 15 million pounds last year and southwest Nova Scotia being down so far, there’s no reason for the low prices.
The catch is also down here in large part, by two-thirds he estimated, because water temperatures are about 10 degrees colder than normal at this time of year, he said. The sea bottom is the coldest he’s seen in 24 years of fishing.
“The lobsters are really slow and not moving around. There’s (not much) product coming to shore, so they can’t say there’s an oversupply.”
Meanwhile, Chinese cities have opened up again after its government abandoned its zero COVID policy, so demand is expected to rebound significantly there.
Mr McGeoghegan said the prices being paid now are the same as what fishers got in 2006. Since then the price of boats, engines, half-ton trucks, traps and licenses have risen by as much as 300 per cent and more recently gas and bait prices are also up sharply.
He said his understanding is fishers in Caribou, Nova Scotia are getting $9 to $9.50 a pound despite fishing the same waters as the south side on PEI.
“There’s absolutely zero credibility on any excuse they might have right now on the price,” he said, calling on the province to investigate what’s happening.
He expects more fishermen could end up banding their catches to ship them live overseas if it means better prices, saying they want to be loyal to local processors but the current prices aren’t justifiable.
On Tuesday he said there is talk among fishermen of processed prices dropping further to $6 and $6.50 a pound, while live prices dropped to $7 and $8 that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.