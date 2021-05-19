Update :
Earlier today, a potential exposure related to a child care centre in Eastern PEI was announced after an inconclusive test result was received for an individual linked to the centre.
Out of an abundance of caution, the centre closed and all children and staff were advised to be tested.
The individual was tested again and a further negative COVID-19 test confirmed that there is no risk of exposure at the location.
An inconclusive result is neither positive nor negative. An additional test is recommended to confirm if the result is truly positive or negative.
The child care centre in Eastern PEI will be open tomorrow, May 20.
Earlier announcement:
One of five new COVID-19 cases on PEI has a possible link to an eastern PEI child care centre.
The centre, which has yet to be named by public health officials has been closed and all children and staff have been advised to be tested.
Three of the individuals, all in their 20s, are close household contacts of a previously reported case linked to the Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre in Charlottetown. These individuals have been in self-isolation since being identified as close contacts last week. The other two individuals, both in their 30s, recently traveled to PEI from outside of Atlantic Canada and are also self isolating. More information is expected later today.
