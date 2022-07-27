mellissa Jayne

The fishing vessel Mellissa Jayne carried passengers from the MV Holiday Island to the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal after the ferry caught fire in the engine room around 11 am on Friday. This shot captures the first load of passengers captain Myles MacDonald, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, rescued during the hours-long ordeal. Gordon Stewart photo

No layoffs are expected for the crew of the MV Holiday Island after Friday’s engine room fire, says Don Cormier, vice president of Northumberland Ferries Limited.

With the Holiday Island out of service for the rest of the season, its crew members will be needed on the MV Confederation once it eventually transitions to six daily crossings, including overnight departures.

Listing ferry

The disabled MV Holiday Island was listing about 16 degrees early Monday morning. The ship was towed into the loading dock Sunday when the list was about eight degrees. Officials were on-site again on Monday. Heather Moore photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.