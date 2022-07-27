The fishing vessel Mellissa Jayne carried passengers from the MV Holiday Island to the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal after the ferry caught fire in the engine room around 11 am on Friday. This shot captures the first load of passengers captain Myles MacDonald, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, rescued during the hours-long ordeal. Gordon Stewart photo
The disabled MV Holiday Island was listing about 16 degrees early Monday morning. The ship was towed into the loading dock Sunday when the list was about eight degrees. Officials were on-site again on Monday. Heather Moore photo
No layoffs are expected for the crew of the MV Holiday Island after Friday’s engine room fire, says Don Cormier, vice president of Northumberland Ferries Limited.
With the Holiday Island out of service for the rest of the season, its crew members will be needed on the MV Confederation once it eventually transitions to six daily crossings, including overnight departures.
“In the interim, because of crew fatigue and wanting an orderly transition, we probably will operate four crossings on the Confederation and then evolve to six,” he said. All crew members from the Holiday Island will be required to do that.
The fire broke out shortly after 11 am Friday as the ferry was approaching Wood Islands. No injuries were reported to the 230 passengers and 23 crew members on board, who were evacuated via two slides from the top deck.
At the bottom, the Coast Guard, local fishing boats and firefighters with zodiacs all assisted in transporting the passengers to shore.
The fire burned itself out Saturday and the boat was tugged to the dock Sunday morning, after which vehicles were unloaded, washed, inspected for damage (none was found) and returned to their owners.
NFL cancelled all crossings on the Confederation through Tuesday mainly because the Holiday Island was still listing about 16 degrees on Monday and diving operations were ongoing to try to correct that. Running the Confederation nearby could cause a wake and disturb the disabled vessel.
The company now believes internal damage is allowing cooling water - which normally operates on a closed circuit and exits after cooling the engine - into the engine room spaces, causing the boat to list significantly.
“First we thought the list was a result of water from firefighting activities, but it has continued overnight (into Monday),” Mr Cormier said.
Because the Holiday Island is in the dock, if the list makes it prone to capsizing it will likely just rest against the side of the dock, he said.
The plan was to resume service with four crossings on the MV Confederation on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, NFL has brokers looking for a temporary replacement vessel, but as of Monday had not sourced or identified one to bring in. Without one, the hope is six crossings on the Confederation will accommodate about 85 per cent of the normal traffic volume, as it did in 2016 when repairs to the Holiday Island took it out of commission for most of the season.
On Thursday, the Holiday Island experienced a technical issue that delayed crossings by about an hour. Mr Cormier did not know if that problem played a part in the fire the next day. The vessel was last inspected in early May.
“There are very thorough ongoing internal and external investigations and we need to allow those processes to take place. We’re cooperating fully with the Transportation Safety Board and all those factors will be considered.”
As of yet, little is known about the financial impact this incident could have on the company.
Mr Cormier struggled to put into words how heartwarming the response of Islanders was after Friday’s emergency, while praising the patience of passengers affected.
“We’ve had Islanders offering rooms, offering transportation, we’ve had local suppliers bring us water. We’ve had accountants and directors of human resources become customer care specialists. The NFL family and the Island community has rallied around the ferry service in what has been an extremely challenging time for us,” he said.
“We’ve had extremely positive comments about the professionalism of our crew and all the responders. We’re grateful to all those organizations that participated.”
