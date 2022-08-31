As Labour Day ushers in back-to-school routines many parents struggling with finances without doubt are relieved the province will provide free basic school supplies to the Island’s 15,900 kindergarten to Grade 9 public school students.
The key words in the province’s $790,000 investment is ‘public schools’.
According to the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, there will be no freebies for home-schooled students, who are a minority but growing in numbers.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the number of parents homeschooling their children has doubled. The numbers jumped from 235 children in 2019-20 to 474 at last count.
Any debate over the quality of education comparing one forum to the other is up to the parents. The point is home school parents pay taxes to the province the same as those who use public schools and the tools needed for their educational needs are no different.
Home school parents don’t require the services of a bus to transport their children to and from school each day and they must adhere to provincially set curriculum and strict guidelines of teaching methods that also require basic supplies.
The one-sided circumstance is based on principle.
Why aren’t at-home teaching parents entitled to “equity in their classrooms” and work with the same standard of supplies provided to public schools?
In addition, temporary staff have been hired to order and deliver the supplies to the public schools.
Meanwhile home school parents will have to make a trip into Charlottetown in search of deals on pencils, scribblers, and other needs if they aren’t available locally. Gas, time and energy spent on the necessary task.
But perhaps that’s splitting hairs - or perhaps not.
The province’s effort to create “consistency and equity in the classrooms,” has gotten applause from Dionne Tuplin, President of the PEI Home and School Federation. She sees it as a ‘burden eased for parents’.
Home school parents may not regard it as such. Every student, both public and home schooled is a citizen of this province.
The word discrimination comes to mind - but perhaps that’s just an uneducated assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.