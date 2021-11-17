A school bus backed into a car on Robertson Road in Brudenell on Wednesday afternoon, causing a second bus to be called to transport the students home.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said none of the 36 students on the bus were injured, nor were the occupants of the car.
She did not know which school(s) the students attended.
The call came in to police at 3:31 pm, and cruisers blocked the road on either side of the accident, which was near the intersection with Central Street.
The car had to be towed. See more in next week's Graphic.
