There will be no junior hockey teams in Kings County this year after the Junior B Eastern Maniacs folded and the Junior C Georgetown IceDogs moved to Pownal.
The Maniacs, who played out of the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre but had planned a move to Georgetown this year, couldn’t get enough players at tryouts to ice a team.
A dispersal draft was held with Maniacs players being drafted by the other Junior B teams, the Kensington Vipers, Sherwood-Parkdale Metros and Western Red Wings.
Defenceman Lucas MacAulay of Cardigan was selected by the Vipers, but told the Graphic he won’t report to them.
“I’m not going to play this year. It’s just too far to drive for me,” he said.
MacAulay said it was disappointing to have the Maniacs fold, and if the IceDogs hadn’t moved some of the players would have joined them.
Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron, who is also the acting commissioner of the Junior B league, said the loss of the Maniacs was disappointing.
“(Owner) Steve Jamieson had done a ton of work over the summer, including hiring Ryan Ramsay, an accomplished coach. Both those guys worked really hard to recruit players. They had to decide really quickly what they were going to do.”
Mr Cameron said the IceDogs moved because many of their players were from the capital region.
“They felt with player demand, it might be helpful if they moved into Pownal, which is the biggest association on PEI. It was a strategy to get ahead of what happened to the Maniacs.”
He expects the players who were taken in the dispersal draft will report to their new teams. The players not selected are now free agents.
It’s a tough age group to find enough players, he said, because many are going to university or working. Also, some players stayed home and played Junior C last year when their universities did virtual learning but now they have returned to campus.
To bring another Junior C team to the area, an owner would have to step up and there would need to be an uptick in players.
However, Mr Cameron has hope for junior hockey to return to the area in the future because there is currently a strong group of players in the Eastern Express under-15 AAA program.
“If you look at how strong they’re going to be in the next couple of years, I think there will be a bubble of pretty good players into the junior ranks within two or three years. There is a bit of a spike in AAA numbers in eastern PEI. Hopefully we’ll re-establish Junior B and C in the eastern end.”
It’s not the first time the Maniacs have had to fold before the season started due to lack of player commitment.
In 2014, head coach Harry Van Den Broek resigned citing frustration with the struggle to get enough players, and the team folded less than a week before their home opener.
Mr Van Den Broek had led the Maniacs to the Island Junior Hockey League final, and they had previously hosted the Don Johnson Cup in 2011 which is the Atlantic Canada Junior B championship.
