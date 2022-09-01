Trucking is one of many Island industries affected by a general labour shortage in recent years, but fortunately for Thomas M Carver Ltd in Alliston, they have all the workers they need.

Last year the company was short of drivers, which led to turning down work at times, but for now there is no lack of hands to make things work.

“We’re lucky enough that we don’t (have a labour shortage here),” said co-owner Scott Carver, while acknowledging it is an issue in the industry as a whole.

However, a number of his workers are getting up there in years and he realizes there will be trouble eventually if they can’t be replaced.

“One guy’s 77, another one is 69. If they were to leave, then we’re in a labour shortage.”

According to the PEI Trucking Sector Council, about 10 per cent of workers on the Island are over the age of 65. Last year, their trucking survey indicated a quarter were over 55.

Mr Carver said there has been a significant shift in how people look at the sacrifices required in being a truck driver.

“Trucking consumes too much time away from home. At one time people didn’t mind doing that, but the way people are living now, they don’t want to be away all the time,” he said. “That’s what’s tough, is finding fellows who don’t mind sleeping in a truck three or four nights a week.”

The company has 16 drivers at the moment, with the most recent hired last fall.

Much of the Carvers’ hauling goes to Nova Scotia. They don’t make trips into the US. Grain, lime, gravel, salt and potatoes make up the majority of the goods they transport.

That includes hauling grain to Truro and Halifax, and lime out of Milford, Nova Scotia and Saint John and Havelock, New Brunswick.

Half their truckers do all their work on-Island, never going to the mainland.

The July 22 fire on board the MV Holiday Island off Wood Islands disrupted the company’s Nova Scotia operations for about a month. Two or three trucks went the long way to Memramcook, New Brunswick for gravel instead, at a cost of roughly $250 extra per trip.

Mr Carver said when the MV Confederation went back to four crossings a day for some time instead of five or six, it also affected the number of trucks they could get on board the ferry.

2021, he said, was the first year Northumberland Ferries Ltd used a reservation system to set a maximum number of trucks on each sailing to allow for more passenger vehicles. When only one ferry was crossing, each truck on board was making two trips a day but the altered schedule meant that driver was away from 6 am till 9 pm.

Even with the MV Saaremaa 1 now in action, Mr Carver said the reservation setup doesn’t allow as many trucks to cross as they would like.

“We only live 12 minutes from the boat. It’s a lot cheaper for us to haul gravel across there than it is to Moncton.”

When the pandemic broke out, many gained a greater appreciation for the crucial role trucking plays in transporting goods and necessities, he said.

But he feels the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa last winter harmed the industry’s reputation. The convoy was frequently referred to as a trucking protest, due to new border rules requiring drivers to be vaccinated. However, major trucking companies did not take part and many of the vehicles present were not trucks.

“A lot of people had a sour stomach about it,” Mr Carver said. “No doubt those people were only voicing their opinion, that they didn’t want to get vaccinated, but I don’t think it’s done justice to the rest of us. I think the truckers took the blame for a lot of it.”

At the same time he doesn’t think it was “fair ball” for the federal government to impose vaccination requirements at the border midway through the pandemic when cross-border transport had been working well up to that point.

He said the pandemic didn’t cut down on business at all, and the company is as busy as it’s ever been.