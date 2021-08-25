The world has changed and that couldn’t be more evident than over the previous pandemic months. However, there’s typically a take-away even when things veer away from what some might feel are unacceptable standards.
This doesn’t support nor negate the fallout from a post on social media, or the individual who posted it, in the past week or so.
Rather, this is about sensitivities and elevated responses during a time of frustration, uncertainty, fear and fatigue.
As with all the valuable lessons throughout our lifetimes one that’s paramount is to consider other’s feelings.
At a very young age the majority are taught to share, followed by basic social skills such as respecting one another no matter their beliefs, colour or religion.
Reactions and overreactions aren’t specifically related to social media, tides and waves of it are pouring onto the streets.
For example during the recent heat wave a number of local businesses understandably shut down out of the consideration for their staff.
Working in heat, especially in a hot kitchen, can be exhausting, testing the mettle of even the most spirited.
Most patrons are understanding and move on when they learn a service is forced to shut down for the day to keep everyone healthy. Steamy days are the exception in this province where typically soothing gentle breezes blow in from the strait and gulf.
But rising mercury can sometimes conjoin impatience with a less than desirable choice of opinions - the result often isn’t pretty.
For example a couple from out of province was recently visiting eastern PEI. They were obviously hot and hungry and their patience dangled by a thread when they learned the eatery where they sought sustenance and shade was closing for the remainder of the day. They couldn’t understand why a business, challenged to even open its doors during COVID last year, couldn’t suck up a little heat and be grateful for any support they may get from off-Island visitors.
The words chosen to express their disapproval will hang there forever - never to be erased or forgotten like a taunt on a playground unruly pre-schoolers.
Words matter; sometimes they trigger hurt and other times they lift others up. Choose them carefully.
Most importantly though is if voices are silenced we will never grow and learn.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
