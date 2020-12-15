A vacant house in Lower Montague was damaged in an early-morning fire Tuesday.
Terry-Lynn MacKenzie and her mom Sadie MacKenzie own the house which is next door to Ms MacKenzie’s home and hair salon.
Ms MacKenzie had hoped to renovate the inside of the house and rent it out. Now she isn’t sure what will happen with the building. The house was insured but she said the insurance likely won’t cover a reconstruction.
Montague Fire Department dispatched four trucks to the scene around 12:30 am, according to Chief Tom MacLeod.
No one was injured in the incident.
“The wall was burnt up and there was some smoke damage,” Mr MacLeod said. “It didn’t take long to put it out.”
Ms MacKenzie didn’t realise the building was on fire until the trucks showed up. She suspects someone driving by or a neighbor must have seen the fire and reported it.
The Fire Marshall’s Office investigated and determined the cause was accidental. An electrical fault in a circuit contributed to the fire.
Later in the afternoon, Tuesday, when some construction workers were inspecting the damage, they realized the fire was starting up again.
The Montague fire department was called and put the fire out for the second time.
