They took the money and ran. Allegedly. Eighteen Islanders can attest to the crime, perhaps more if not everyone reported the theft to police.
The modern day Bonnie and Clyde are said to have cheated innocent people. At a time especially when cash is more strapped than flowing.
The accused, Ground Control snow removal, publicly advertised elaborate details of their services: leaf bagging, hanging Christmas lights, home repairs, snow removal and the list goes on. They even had the audacity to offer a senior’s discount and did a shout-out on social media canvassing for helpers.
Claims argue the end result was no service despite being paid up front. No apologies. No explanations. The targets of the scam were ghosted.
The case is currently in the courts and the accused’s names were on the docket in Georgetown Provincial Court last Thursday. They did not appear personally but were represented by a lawyer. Their next court date is April 6 although word is circulating that the couple is on the lam.
Reputedly their pattern suggests they will be a no-show once again. Vanished from the province, only to move onto another location and repeat their shameful actions.
Ironically March is Fraud Prevention Month and these most recent victims aren’t alone in their claims.
In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received fraud and cybercrime reports totalling a staggering $530 million in victim losses. Nearly a 40 per cent increase from the unprecedented $380 million in losses in 2021. Unfortunately, the increase in financial loss isn’t tied to an increase in reporting. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that only five to 10 per cent of people report fraud.
Fraud is a serious offence not only producing financial losses, it robs people of their trust in others who may make a legitimate offer of service or material goods. The impact is wide-ranging.
A troubling misconception about the victims of scams/fraud is they are uneducated, uninformed or gullible. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The victims are ordinary people, professionals, high ranking officials, business owners etc. No one is immune to the cunning actions of the devious.
Most importantly is to report scams to police - otherwise your neighbour, friend or relative could be the next victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.