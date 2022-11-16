I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the family, friends and residents of Montague whom I have had the pleasure to have met since my arrival on July 2, 2022, for your very warm welcome to PEI, where my wife and I have been planning to retire. 

Since arriving on the Island, during one of the hottest summers on record, (thanks to climate change!), we then had to live through a hurricane, (thanks again to climate change). Hurricane Fiona left a destructive wake on this little island. It was a natural disaster that demanded a response. But instead there was confusion, chaos and the worst case of communications malpractice I have ever witnessed. 

