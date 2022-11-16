I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the family, friends and residents of Montague whom I have had the pleasure to have met since my arrival on July 2, 2022, for your very warm welcome to PEI, where my wife and I have been planning to retire.
Since arriving on the Island, during one of the hottest summers on record, (thanks to climate change!), we then had to live through a hurricane, (thanks again to climate change). Hurricane Fiona left a destructive wake on this little island. It was a natural disaster that demanded a response. But instead there was confusion, chaos and the worst case of communications malpractice I have ever witnessed.
Yes, Islanders awoke that Saturday morning to confusion and chaos all around them. There were, downed trees everywhere blocking roads, and laneways. Many trees went down taking out utility poles and causing massive power outages. The people of PEI needed help and they needed answers. They needed to be communicated with.
As an accredited business communicator and someone who used crisis political communications planning on a daily basis - in other words a political PR Junkie - you could imagine my angst and amazement at what to me, appeared at first to be just an uncoordinated approach to communication between the responding partners - the provincial government, EMO, and Maritime Electric. After all, it was a very big storm. But soon it became obvious that none of them had any idea what they were doing .
What a scary situation. I thought surely they all would have had a communications plan for what to do when a hurricane strikes. The number one rule in public relations is ‘Perception is Reality’ ... People have to be able to hear and understand the communication - what they see and hear, touch and feel, becomes their reality. There was such a communications failure on so many levels during the aftermath of the storm it is hard to believe these people were in positions of influence.
No one took the lead. Premier Dennis King actually got mad with reporters for asking tough questions of Maritime Electric. This happened at a briefing where one would think it would be important to show leadership and to provide Islanders with reassurance that things would be OK.
But, no, instead the message was that things weren’t OK.
The province promised financial assistance but there, too, it was not OK. It was chaos and confusion. I asked myself, can this government get anything right?
Apparently not. Every step, along the way to recovery has been a misstep by the King government. It soon became obvious that the only MLAs showing concern and offering constructive suggestions to help Islanders were those from the Official Opposition Green Party.
Well I guess that sort of answers my question about who I will support in an expected 2023 provincial election. It will be the Greens. I think they have earned the respect and any support I can give them.
Leadership can be measured by one’s response to a crisis. Premier King’s response has been pathetic. His reaction was more like that of a bully than a leader.
PEI didn’t deserve to be in the path of a hurricane. It was a natural disaster. PEI did, however deserve leadership and a clear way forward in the wake of the storm. It got none of that from the King government. Instead of demanding more from Maritime Electric, Premier King defended the utility’s pathetic response when they said no one knew Fiona was going to be such a big storm. Actually, everyone knew. And those in positions of power, who should have been coordinating a cohesive response, did nothing.
The King government did absolutely nothing. Islanders should think about that when they go to the polls next year.
