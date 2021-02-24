It’s heartening to see the Pink Shirt Day campaign continues to be celebrated in schools on the Island and across the country.
Bullying takes a huge toll on a child’s well-being and sometimes there is enough trauma it stays with them long after their school years.
My hope is the spirit of Pink Shirt Day leaves a legacy on the other 364 days. My hope is most young students are understanding the message of the day and the consequences their actions can have on another child.
When I was growing up, and this is going back quite some time, it seemed schools didn’t have the will to deal with bullying. I recall a zero-tolerance campaign for physical abuse, but verbal bullying didn’t seem to get the same attention, almost as if they were using the “sticks and stones” handbook.
But words do hurt, and in this era the field of play when it comes to bullying has expanded from the school to the internet.
Sometimes it’s hard to be a kid, especially in the age of COVID. No one should have to come home from school hating their experience because they were bullied.
This year’s Pink Shirt Day is February 24. While the pandemic is wreaking havoc with the ability to put on school-wide events, here’s hoping the message sinks in.
Josh Lewis
