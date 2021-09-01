The PEI government may as well have not bothered putting out a back to school ‘plan’ at all.
Staff vaccination is not mandated. Only after significant public pressure did the province backpedal and mandate masks in some situations. No more cohorts. No more physical distancing. It’s pretty close to business as usual, and with roughly half our school population unable to be vaccinated, that’s a scary thought.
Oh sure, the document is filled with recommendations. Masks are “strongly recommended” in situations where they are not mandated. Frequent hand-washing or sanitizing is “encouraged”. Appropriate ventilation is recommended, but we don’t learn which schools have poor ventilation, nor what “appropriate standards” means.
The majority of adults stopped wearing masks as soon as the mandate was dropped, no matter how strongly Dr Morrison recommends wearing one.
The more health authorities strongly recommend getting vaccinated, the more people opposed to getting the COVID vaccine dig their heels in.
So why are we expecting kids to follow recommendations, especially while facing peer pressure? It’s clear recommendations are not worth the paper they’re written on in the COVID era.
Many parents across the province are fearing for their kids since the “plan” was released, and for good reason.
If Delta ever takes hold in the province, which previous decisions by the King government have made more possible, it could be unlike anything PEI has seen since the start of the pandemic.
PEI was a model province in terms of pandemic policy for more than a year. That is no longer the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.