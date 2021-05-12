We have seen a recurring pattern during the spring sitting of the PEI legislature.
A question is asked of Health Minister Ernie Hudson. It could be about mobile mental health units, the loss of surgeons at Prince County Hospital, nursing vacancies or beds for dementia patients.
Hudson tends to duck the question or say he doesn’t have that information, but inevitably he ends his response by asking himself a question: “Could we be doing more? Absolutely.”
Liberal MLA Hal Perry even counted all the times Hudson has asked himself a question. He’s fielded more questions from himself than he has from all Liberal MLAs.
Well, minister, stop talking and start doing more.
There is no long-term vision or seemingly even short-term vision in the Department of Health and Wellness right now.
How many times just in 2021 have we seen the minister flying by the seat of his pants, changing tack on policy at breakneck speed, saying one thing one day and something else the next?
Mobile mental health is a great example. First the plan was to have a government-run program with police on every call. Then completely out of the blue, it’s being taken over by Island EMS. Then it comes out the nurses union was not even informed of this. Next Hudson claims Island EMS is not running it at all. Then police are no longer involved. All of this before it ever gets off the ground. And there’s no indication of that happening in the near future.
I never thought PEI could have a health minister as bad as Robert Henderson, who sneered at the Island’s mental health crisis with sheer indifference, but Hudson is starting to approach that territory.
Is the premier content with this approach? The pandemic has created several health crises that require an intelligent and well-executed response. This is not it.
