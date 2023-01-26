Jordyn MacDonald of the Morell Mustangs celebrates scoring a goal against the Charlottetown Abbies during U9 action on the opening night of the Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament, January 12, at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. Josh Lewis photo
Members of the Northumberland Bruins U11 Rec celebrated with their goalie Ties Cuddy after winning their tournament opener 7-0 in the 31st Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament Thursday evening. The game was played at Northumberland Arena in Murray River and play in all divisions continued throughout the weekend. Eight teams competed in this division. The Bruins lost to the Eastern Shore Mariners in an exciting match that would see them eliminated from the championship round. Heather Moore photo
Ryder Colborne, with Kings County Wild U18 AA skates into the play as a Gulf Storm forward takes a shot at Wild goalie Jackson Mooney. Final score in this match was 3-2 in Gulf Storm’s favour. Four teams, all from PEI, competed in this division. Heather Moore photo
Ben Collings, right, of the Georgetown Eagles clears the puck from behind his net with Montague Norsemen captain Emery Johnston in pursuit during a U11 playoff game Saturday at the Three Rivers Sportsplex. Josh Lewis photo
Belfast’s Daysha White, with stick raised, worked her way around a Bedford Blues’ defence. Hopeful for a rebound were White’s team mates Bently Regular and Keirston Sheppard. An impressive crowd turned out to watch the match which ended in a 5-4 win for Bedford. Heather Moore photo
Michael Rooney, in the dark jersey, patiently waited for a pass under the watchful eye of Bedford Blues’ Adrien Boudreau. Rooney’s team, Belfast, put on an entertaining performance but came out on the losing end of this match with a score of 5-4 on the board. Heather Moore photo
Kings County Wild’s Wason Bullpitt tangled with a Gulfstorm player for the puck in U18 AA hockey action at Northumberland Arena during the 31 Annual Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament on the weekend. Heather Moore photo
Arenas across Southern Kings County were packed earlier this month thanks to the return of the Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament for the first time since 2020.
The 31st edition of the event featured 66 teams from across the Maritimes competing in 10 divisions with games played at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montgue, Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, Northumberland Arena, in Murray River and Belfast Rec Centre in Belfast.
In keeping with the theme of honouring hockey players who have passed away, the 2023 tournament was held in memory of Derek Bell, a Montague native who died in South Korea in 2020.
Following each game, the Derek Bell Hardest Working Player award and the Doug MacLean Player of the Game award were handed out. Mr MacLean, a longtime hockey player, passed away last month.
The Pownal Red Devils organization won three of the divisions: Brodie McCarthy U18 A, Brendon McGuigan U15 A and George Sorrey U13 AA.
The Donald Bradley U18 AA division was captured by the North River Flames. Other champions were the Summerside Capitals (Paul and David McGuigan U15 AA), Bedford Blues (Jeremy Condon U13 A), Charlottetown Abbies (AD MacKenzie U11 A) and Eastern Shore Mariners (Aaron Coffin U11 Rec).
There was also a U9 division with no playoffs.
A 50/50 tournament record was set with a final pot of $10,845, thanks to the support of rink-goers and others who bought tickets via e-transfer.
Half the pot goes toward the costs of Montague hosting the Mount Hamilton/Montague Goodwill Games, which returns this winter for the first time since the pandemic.
Games organizer Mike Annear said the 50/50 winner still was not known as of Monday. The winning ticket, #16177, was sold in-person at the Wellness Centre on the Saturday morning.
Mr Annear said the rules call for no re-draw to be made and if the winner does not come forward within 31 days of the tournament, the other half of the money also goes toward the Goodwill Games expenses. He said there has never been a situation before where the prize wasn’t claimed.
While the Norsemen don’t have travel costs this year, the expenses include buying ice time, taking the Blues to a Charlottetown Islanders game, a downhill skiing outing, a banquet and more.
The tournament funds will ensure there is no need to ask hockey parents, who put in the time to staff the 50/50 table, for money to cover expenses.
“We’re really conscious in this first year (back) to make sure there’s not a big burden on the parents,” Mr Annear said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.