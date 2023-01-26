MacDonald celebrates goal

Jordyn MacDonald of the Morell Mustangs celebrates scoring a goal against the Charlottetown Abbies during U9 action on the opening night of the Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament, January 12, at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. Josh Lewis photo

Arenas across Southern Kings County were packed earlier this month thanks to the return of the Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament for the first time since 2020.

The 31st edition of the event featured 66 teams from across the Maritimes competing in 10 divisions with games played at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montgue, Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, Northumberland Arena, in Murray River and Belfast Rec Centre in Belfast.

Belfast on the charge

Belfast Sabres U13 A forward Jacob MacNeill made good on a shot on Bedford Blues’ goalie Gavin MacKay in the 31st annual Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament. Heather Moore photo
Seahawks vs North River

Souris Seahawks captain Camden MacAulay flicks the puck past North River Flames opponent Ben Phillips into the corner during a U15 game Saturday in Georgetown. Josh Lewis photo
Northumberland Bruins take opener

Members of the Northumberland Bruins U11 Rec celebrated with their goalie Ties Cuddy after winning their tournament opener 7-0 in the 31st Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament Thursday evening. The game was played at Northumberland Arena in Murray River and play in all divisions continued throughout the weekend. Eight teams competed in this division. The Bruins lost to the Eastern Shore Mariners in an exciting match that would see them eliminated from the championship round. Heather Moore photo
Wild vs Gulf Storm in U18 AA

Ryder Colborne, with Kings County Wild U18 AA skates into the play as a Gulf Storm forward takes a shot at Wild goalie Jackson Mooney. Final score in this match was 3-2 in Gulf Storm’s favour. Four teams, all from PEI, competed in this division. Heather Moore photo
Morell Mustangs vs Charlottetown Abbies

Declan Cobb (4) of the Morell Mustangs passes the puck to teammate Malcolm Lewis during a U9 game against the Charlottetown Abbies in Montague. Josh Lewis photo
U9s battle it out

Ramsay Curran of the U9 Montague Norsemen fires a shot on the Pownal Red Devils’ net during opening night action Thursday at the Wellness Centre. Josh Lewis photo
Shot on goal

Delton Doyle of the Montague Norsemen corrals the puck for a shot on goal during a U9 game against Pownal on Thursday night. In the background is teammate Griffin Winegarden. Josh Lewis photo
Norsemen vs Pownal

Eddie Norcott scores a goal for the U9 Montague Norsemen against Pownal on Thursday night at the 31st annual Norsemen tournament. Josh Lewis photo
Bruins coast to victory

Bruins’ Evander Moore picked up a loose puck to take a shot on Sherwood Falcons net minder Henry Mallett. The Bruins coasted to a 7-0 win to take their tourney opener. Heather Moore photo
Eagles vs Norsemen in U11

Ben Collings, right, of the Georgetown Eagles clears the puck from behind his net with Montague Norsemen captain Emery Johnston in pursuit during a U11 playoff game Saturday at the Three Rivers Sportsplex. Josh Lewis photo
MacKinnon scores for Georgetown

Bennett MacKinnon scores a goal for the Georgetown Eagles, firing the puck past Montague Norsemen goalie Austyn Sheehan during a Georgetown win in U11 playoff action on Saturday. Josh Lewis photo
White gets shot away

Belfast’s Daysha White, with stick raised, worked her way around a Bedford Blues’ defence. Hopeful for a rebound were White’s team mates Bently Regular and Keirston Sheppard. An impressive crowd turned out to watch the match which ended in a 5-4 win for Bedford. Heather Moore photo
Belfast vs Bedford Blues

Michael Rooney, in the dark jersey, patiently waited for a pass under the watchful eye of Bedford Blues’ Adrien Boudreau. Rooney’s team, Belfast, put on an entertaining performance but came out on the losing end of this match with a score of 5-4 on the board. Heather Moore photo
U13 action at Northumberland Arena

Belfast’s Ryder Stewart, in the dark jersey, got a shot away on Bedford’s Gavin MacKay in U13 action at Northumberland Arena. Heather Moore photo
U15s at Three Rivers Sportsplex

Souris Seahawks’ Liam McNally looks to get past John Ulvstal of the North River Flames during U15 action at the Three Rivers Sportsplex on Saturday. Josh Lewis photo
U15 Seahawks vs North River

Charlie Carter of the U15 Souris Seahawks skates the puck in on North River Flames goalie Kameron Collins on Saturday at the Three Rivers Sportsplex. Josh Lewis photo
Bulpitt in action

Kings County Wild’s Wason Bullpitt tangled with a Gulfstorm player for the puck in U18 AA hockey action at Northumberland Arena during the 31 Annual Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament on the weekend. Heather Moore photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.