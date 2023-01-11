nmen2

Tristan MacEwan of the Kings County Wild Midget AA team facing off in the team’s second game of the Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament in 2020. The division is named after Donald Bradley who died in 1993. Graphic file photo

Over the last two years, the hopes of players, coaches, parents and the wider community have been dashed as the annual Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament was scuttled by the pandemic.

But this weekend the major event is back for the first time since 2020, and expected to pack arenas in Montague, Georgetown, Murray River and Belfast.

Blake Gallant of the PeeWee A Morell Mustangs scores a goal against the Charlottetown Abbies during 2020 Norsemen tournament play at the Belfast Rec Centre. Graphic file photo

