Tristan MacEwan of the Kings County Wild Midget AA team facing off in the team’s second game of the Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament in 2020. The division is named after Donald Bradley who died in 1993. Graphic file photo
Over the last two years, the hopes of players, coaches, parents and the wider community have been dashed as the annual Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament was scuttled by the pandemic.
But this weekend the major event is back for the first time since 2020, and expected to pack arenas in Montague, Georgetown, Murray River and Belfast.
The 31st annual tourney runs January 12 to 15 with divisions from U9 up to U18. Each age group except U9 will have two divisions.
Tyler Hayes, president of the Montague Minor Hockey Association, said 66 teams were accepted out of about 100 that applied.
That’s only slightly down from their record of 68, and they could have accepted more teams but wanted to ease back in after the absence. Lack of hotel accommodations was also an issue that prevented some divisions from taking more clubs.
About a quarter of the teams participating are from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including around half of the AA teams. There was even some interest from a Manitoba team, but they opted against the travel expenses.
The Norsemen evolved out of the George Sorrey memorial peewee tournament in 1990, and has become an event rich in history with each division paying tribute to a different minor hockey builder or player.
It’s also a huge fundraising event that helps Montague minor hockey offer programming and pay for other costs.
“It’s probably our No. 1 source (of funds) outside of day-to-day registrations,” Mr Hayes said. “We’re looking forward to getting that revenue stream back.”
Some associations have raised rates, but tournament revenue so far has helped Montague avoid that. It also goes toward a high school scholarship.
“It’s a memorial tournament and it’s meant to mean something both for the association and the families.”
It’s also a big event for the communities that host it, including local businesses. Mr Hayes said it brings well over 1,000 players to eastern PEI, as well as family members, who all need somewhere to sleep and places to eat.
“It’s big for the local economy,” he said. “We have a lot of great partners in the community in terms of sponsors to help us put it on.”
Odds are good, however, that no one is more excited about the event’s return than the kids who play in it. They’ve missed out on tournaments like this over the past two years, and had several stretches where they couldn’t play or practise.
Tournaments are where players make a lot of their hockey memories, he said. Last year, prior to its cancellation, registrations were through the roof.
Although Montague is the hub for the weekend, other arenas are excited to bring the Norsemen back to their ice sheets.
Katelyn Johnston, manager of Northumberland Arena in Murray River, said it will be nice to see all the players and families who come through the rink over the weekend.
“The tournament is something our arena board looks forward to every year,” she said. “It should be a great weekend.”
The arena will host more than 30 games, ranging from U11 to U18.
The tournament is all male, with organizers saying in the past they have not gotten enough entries to create female divisions. But the first annual Norsemen female tournament was held in November with all U11 teams.
