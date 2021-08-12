The plight of people living in the Ethiopian village of Burayu is never far from the thoughts of Marion Harris.
A dedicated source of water is the most pressing need now for the 3,000 people who live there, said Ms Harris, who heads Beacon East Charity with her husband Jim.
“If you don’t dig a well in a village the girls will never be educated,” she said describing harsh conditions where water is severely rationed and what little they do get has to be brought in.
Sometimes it is trucked in but it is the girls who bear the brunt of the work and, because of that, they miss out on the opportunity to go to school.
The couple has been carrying out missionary work in the East African country for close to a decade and this latest campaign, to dig a well in Burayu is just one of several projects they are working on to help the villagers become more self-sufficient.
Currently they are in the process of hiring a geologist to find the best spot for the well.
It is estimated the entire cost of the well could be anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.
Here at home two fundraising efforts are underway.
The 4th annual East to East walk run and wheel is set for Saturday, August 21.
The event will take participants from the Monticello School House around Naufrage Harbour along the wharf and then back to the schoolhouse.
Registration is by free will donation with all proceeds going to establishing the well.
Many volunteers, including the Northside ladies who help organize the event, and businesses have donated their time and goods to help make it a fun event for all.
Last year the event was held virtually and over $3,000 was raised.
Ms Harris is looking forward to the return of the in person gathering.
However, with some COVID precautions still in place, the usual pancake breakfast will be replaced with individual goodies handed out after the trek.
An ongoing fundraiser has also been in the works since early July.
All Things Wood is a little shop tucked into the edge of the woods on the Harris property in Clearspring on the Northside Road.
Through the talent and generosity of many local artisans, including Jim, whose bird houses and shelves were the inspiration for the shop, there is everything from quilted crafts to knitting and paintings available.
All of the items have been donated and 100 per cent of the shop proceeds will go towards the well project.
Ms Harris admits installing a well is a huge undertaking, but the benefits to the community will be beyond measure.
It isn’t the first project the charity has taken on in the village.
They have helped build a school and now their sights are set on students, in particular girls, being able to receive education.
Beacon East is really all about education and finding ways to help lift people out of poverty, Ms Harris said.
More information on the work the charity does can be found at www.beaconeastcharity.com
